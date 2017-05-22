Traas, Doris

WALWORTH: Doris passed away on May 19, 2017 at age 97. She was predeceased by her husband, John Traas of 74 years. Doris is survived by her children, Patricia (Elmer) Sutton, David (Karen) Traas and Barbara (Jim) Stoops; grandchildren, Sharon Woodward, John (Ronda) Sutton, Michael Sutton, Tracy (John) Lambie, Brandy Moreno, Nicole and David Traas, Dani (Zack) Quinn, Benjamin (Mia) Chandler, Mark (Jessica) Chandler and Kristin (William) Shuman; 40 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren.

Friends may join the family for calling on Thursday (May 25) from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY.

Doris’ memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday (May 26) at Trinity Reformed Church 909 N. Landing Rd., Rochester, NY 14625.

Interment in Walworth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Doris’ memory may be directed to the church or Pines of Peace 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.