Tingue, Grace Lonneville

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 31, 2017 with her children by her side. Grace was born the daughter of Arthur and Hazel Lonneville of Palmyra on February 21, 1934. Grace was predeceased by her husband, Les Tingue of 45 years in 1993, her son Danny in 1999, her son Kenny (at birth) in 1950 and her siblings; brothers David Lonneville, Harold (Betty) Lonneville, Leon (Violet) Lonneville, Julius(Ruth) Lonneville and David Lonneville, sisters; Marge (Robert) Wood, Elvira (Mike) Mottler and Marian (Bud) Peets She is survived by her sons; Dale Sr. (Patty) Tingue of Wolcott, Terry Sr. (Laura) Tingue of Sodus, her daughters; Lynda (Sonny) Briot of Williamson, Joyce (Ken) of Ontario and Judy (Alan) of Sodus, several grandchildren, great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Grace married Les Tingue and raised 6 children on Joy Road in Sodus where they made their home. After their children were in school, Grace worked at Warners, Pine Cleaners, General Dynamics and then on to Xerox where she worked 22 years and retired in 1992. Grace enjoyed crocheting, word search games and working in her flower gardens. She especially loved spending time with her family. Friends may call on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 from 2-4 and 7-9 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main St., Sodus, NY and Wednesday, September 6 from 1-2 pm where the funeral service will be held at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, Grace had requested anyone wishing to may make donations in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, the Humane Society of Wayne County, Lollypop Farm or to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com