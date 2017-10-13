Thornton, Rosemary Conger

WILLIAMSON: Rosemary went home with the Angels on October 11, 2017 at the age of 51. She is survived by her loving son, Thomas (Stephanie) Thornton; of Sodus, her loving daughters, Jessica (Epifanio) Romero; Tonya and Becky Thornton; each of Marion, 9 grandchildren, 6 sisters, Carol Youngblood; of Marion, Mary lynn (Roland) Berger; of Madrid, Connie Carpenter; of Williamson, Bernadette (Claude) Bennett; of Lisbon, Kathy (Theodore) Rothfuss; of Marion, and Mary (Eugene) Rogers; of Williamson, one brother James (Tammy) Ramsey; of Colorado. She also leaves behind her loving companion, Timothy Redding; of Rochester. Rosemary is predeceased by her parents. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends, but will remain in the hearts of all who loved her. Friends and family are invited to call 3:30 till 6:30PM Monday, Oct.16 at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Williamson Ambulance, 6334 Bennett St., Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com