Thorn, Bernardine C. “Bunny”

CLYDE: Age 58, of Duncan St., passed away Sunday, August 6, 2017. Bunny was born November 1, 1958 in Lyons, a daughter to the late Bernard and Marilyn Herbst Schram. Bunny was a graduate of Cayuga Community College in Auburn in 1978. She was branch manager for Chicago Title in Lyons for 35 years. Bunny enjoyed the county life style, spending time with her grandchildren and going on “day trips”. Predeceased by daughter-in-law, Melissa Thorn in 2015. She is survived by 2 children, Joshua Thorn of Clyde and Danielle Thorn (Tim) of Clyde and Trish LaVere; 2 grandchildren, Tyler (Kayt) and Austin; 4 siblings, Lucie (Ron) LaFleur, Chris (Ed) Gansz, Jeffrey (Patricia) Schram and Eric (Darlene) Schram; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.

Family and friends may call Friday (Aug. 11) from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will be held Saturday (Aug. 12) at 10 am. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Lyons VFW.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Danielle Thorn, 38 Duncan St., Clyde, NY 14433 where contributions will be made to Wilmont Cancer Center in Rochester in Bunny’s memory.

