Thompson, James N. Sr.

MANCHESTER, FORMERLY OF PALMYRA: Age 65 entered eternal rest on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at Rochester General Hospital. James was born the son of the late Kenneth and Florence (Bacon) Thompson on Wednesday, March 26, 1952, in Canandaigua, NY. He spent most his life in the Palmyra area graduating from Red Jacket High School class of 1970. Then he received his AAS degree from FFLC in 1972. Jim retired from the Finger Lakes DDSO after 37 years as a Medical Aid Assistant. He was a member of St. Dominic’s Church and the JC, Junior Chamber. He and his wife, Jackie, volunteered for many years as Election Inspectors. Jim was an avid reader and history buff, especially the Civil War. James will be remembered by his loving wife of nearly 44 years, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Thompson; sons, James (Carrie Cleoluger) Thompson Jr. and Jerle (Lindsey Stoops) Thompson; six grandchildren; sisters, Karen (Mike) Swartele and Judith O’Daniel; one nephew and two nieces; good friend, David “Bear” Kathke; special buddy, Willie his dog.James was predeceased by his brother, Robert Thompson. Fulfilling Jim’s wishes there will be no prior calling hours. Family will greet friends at the St. Dominic’s Church, 97 West Main Street, Shortsville, NY 14548 on Tuesday (October 3) at 10 a.m. Private burial will take place in St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Cemetery. In memory of James, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Dominic’s Church Repair Fund. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com