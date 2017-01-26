Thompson, Elizabeth “Betty” (Pulcini)

PALMYRA: Betty passed away on January 24, 2017 at age 78. She was predeceased by her husband, Richard and son, Michael. Betty is survived by her children, Laurie (Kal) Rabb, David Thompson and James (Laurie) Thompson.

Family and friends may join for a time of visitation on Friday (January 27) from 5-8 PM at the funeral chapel, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Betty’s Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday (January 28) at 10 AM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in St. Anne’s Church, 136 Church St., Palmyra, NY. Interment in St. Anne’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s name may be directed to a charity of choice .