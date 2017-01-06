Thomas, Sr., Willie B.

ELMIRA/SODUS: The second oldest of eight children, born to the late Jerry and Mamie Lee Thomas departed this life on December 29th, 2016 in Elmira, New York. Mr. Thomas was born in Dawson, Georgia on October 1st, 1930 along with his three brothers, Mr. Jerry Thomas Jr. (deceased) of Cocoa, Florida, Mr. Eddie Dean Thomas of Elmira, New York and Mr. John Thomas of Gary, Indiana; four sisters Mrs. Marie Howard, of Cocoa, Florida, Mrs. Erma Counsil of Rockledge, Florida, Mrs. Lillie Mae Jackson (deceased) of Elmira, New York and Mrs. Charity Ward of Cocoa, Florida. At an early age after settling from Georgia to Cocoa, Florida he met and married Rosa Lee (Wynn) Thomas (deceased) and from this union they were blessed with fourteen children, four boys and ten girls; sons Willie B. (Martha) Thomas Jr. (deceased) of Roselle, New Jersey, Rex Thomas of Elmira, New York, Charles Thomas of Elmira, New York, Michael Thomas of Sodus, New York; daughters Diane (Cleve) Martin of Sodus, New York, Sharon Thomas (deceased) of Cocoa, Florida, Faye Thomas of Sodus, New York, Deborah Thomas of Georgia, Lisa Thomas of Ithaca, New York, Connie Thomas of Newark, New York, Precious (Danny) Thompkins of Geneva, New York, Karen Williams (deceased) of Elmira, New York, Julie Thomas of Rochester, New York, Veronica Thomas of Lyons, New York. Also left to cherish many memories are twenty nine grandchildren, twenty nine great grandchildren, eleven great great grandchildren and a host of family members and friends. Brother Thomas loved to fish, hunt and drink his coffee. He had a great love for his family and friends especially Rex whom he lived with until the end. He worked at Duffy Mott production where he retired after fifty years. He moved back to Elmira in 1993 but visited Sodus often to see old friends and family. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2017 from 11am-1pm at the New Life Outreach Christian Center, 103 William St., Lyons, N.Y. 14489. Burial will be held in the Sodus Rural Cemetery in Sodus, New York in the spring at a later time. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.