Thomas, Janet Halloway

LYONS: Age 92, formerly of Lyons, died Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Friendly Home, Rochester, NY. Janet was born in Plattsburg, NY, March 24, 1925, daughter of Howard and Helen Myers Hapgood. She worked as a Social Worker in Child Protective Welfare for WCDSS for over 30 years. She was a long-time member of Grace Church in Lyons, was one of the organizers of Peppermint Day in Lyons, was involved with Meals on Wheels, a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, member of Wayne County Historical Society and Hotchkiss Museum. She taught Sunday School and helped start Grace House for Grace Church, long-time member of Wayne Hills Country Club. Survived by two sons, George (MaryJo) Holloway of Irondequoit, David (Elanna) Holloway of Clay, two step daughters Elaine (Wally) Niebauer of South Carolina, and Ann (Terry Doherty) Thomas of Pittsford, stepson Peter (Kathy) Thomas of Henrietta, granddaughter, Suzanne (TJ) Catalano, 4 grandsons, Mark (Katie) Andrew, Adam, and James, two step grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, two great granddaughters, Gia and Brynn. Predeceased by husbands, Richard “Dick” Holloway (1995) and Ted Thomas (2011). Friends may call Wed., August 16, 10-11 am at Boeheim-Pussateri Funeral Home, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Burial S. Lyons Cemetery. Memorials to Lyons Public Library, Broad St., Lyons. Visit pusaterifuneral.com