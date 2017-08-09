Tavano, Ralph Anthony Jr.

CLYDE: Went into God’s arms, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 6, 2017. Ralph was born on June 21, 1958. He was the son of Ralph A. Tavano Sr. and Carolyn DiSanto Tavano of Clyde. Ralph was a loving husband for 35 years. Ralph graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School in 1976. He lived in Clyde all his life and loved his hometown. He was a volunteer coach for Clyde Baseball and T-ball for many years. He loved being a father and mentor and being a grandfather most of all. He enjoyed working in his garden, going fishing and hunting with his family and best of friends. Ralph was a volunteer firefighter for Clyde Fire Department for over 30 years. He was a Commissioner for the Clyde Sewer Department for over 15 years. Ralph was always looking for ways to help his community to grow and flourish. He was also a member of the Clyde Industrial Development Corporation (CIDC) Development Agency for 20 years. Ralph drove tractor trailer for many years. He was also a New York Licensed Explosive Expert and owned Tavano Explosive Company and Tavano Enterprises. Ralph also owned and ran R & J Tavano LLC, Tavano Electric Inc and Mahogany Ridge Liquor Store in Clyde, and he also worked at Joe Tavano Electric Inc. Ralph is survived by his wife of 35 years, Michele Rowe Tavano, his three sons, Ralph A. Tavano III, Nicholas P. Tavano Sr., Anthony V. (Danielle King) Tavano, five grandchildren Cadence, Nichols P. Jr., Dominick, Kyleigh, and Vincent “Vinny”, his beloved mother, Carolyn DiSanto Tavano, his two sisters, Roxanne (Thomas) Kise, and Carlene (David) Uimonen. His two brothers, Joseph J. (Diane) Tavano Sr. and Michael (Lloyd Marks) Tavano, many nieces and nephews, his aunts Marie Laquitara, Constance Disanto Henry, Patti Tavano and his Uncle Paul (Joanne) Tavano. Ralph was predeceased by his loving father Ralph A. Tavano Sr., grandparents, Dominic (Anna) Tavano and Lucian (Rose) Disanto.’

Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm on Thursday, August 10, 2017 at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, NY. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Friday, August 11, 2017 at St. Joseph the Worker parish at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde NY. Contributions can be made in Ralph’s name to Candy Apple Preschool Center, 101 Erie Blvd, Newark NY 14513.