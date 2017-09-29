Tarver, Lee Curtis

NEWARK/LYONS: Age 24, died suddenly, Tuesday, September 26, 2017. Lee was born in Newark, February 8, 1993, son of Jonathan and Faith Bostic Tarver, Sr. He had worked at Wendy’s in Newark. Survived by his son, Avion Tarver of N.C., 3 brothers, Jonathan Ketih Tarver, Jr., Dion Tarver, Tyrell Martinez, 3 sisters, Lakish Crothers, Felicia Clemons, Kimethy Pritchett, 1 aunt Arlisa Streeter, 3 uncles, Michael, James T., James E. Bostic of Lyons, Maternal Grandmother, Armae Bostic, host of cousins, nieces, nephews and loved ones. Predeceased by mother Faith Anne Bostic in May 2016. Friends may call Saturday, October 7, 9:30am-11am at Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William Street, Lyons, where services will be held at 11am. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Memorials to Mary Cole Pritchett Scholarship Fund, 7 Foster Street, Lyons. Visit www. pusaterifunerals.com.