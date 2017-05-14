Targosh, Irene Louise Mickle

NEWARK: Age 73, passed away on Friday, May 12,2017 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Irene was born on July 23, 1943, in Elmira, NY, a daughter to the late Howard and Lois Williams Mickle. Upon her retirement from Candor Central School District, she took pride in being a landlord, owning and renting out her six apartments. She loved going to yard sales and thrift shopping. She enjoyed camping, dancing and had a passion for animals. Her family and friends meant the world to her, but most of all she took great pride in helping others. Predeceased by her sister, Arlene “Cook” Allen. She is survived by her significant other, Sharon Pentycofe, son Eugene (Monica) Targosh, daughter, Patricia (Scott) Steves, brothers, King Richard Mickle, Leon (Trenda) Hakes, George (Jackie) Hakes; sisters, Sandie (Corben) Bushong, Linda (Scott) Jackson and Robin Hakes; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces nephews and cousins; Very special friends, Carla Walters, Arlene Manuel, Louise Shrauger, Janet Harris, Larene Snyder and Kathy Pentycofe.

Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service at 11am on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, in Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Huron,NY.

Contributions may be made in Irene’s memory to Pathway Home, 1529 State Route 414, Seneca falls, NY 13148.

Arrangements made with Weeks-Keyser Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY 14489