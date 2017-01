WALWORTH: Saturday, January 14, 2017, age 90. Predeceased by her husband, Jay. She leaves her daughters, Mary Ellen Taber & Joan Taber; granddaughters; sister, Marion (Richard) Campbell.

Friends are invited to her Funeral Service 11:00 AM Thursday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 131 W. Main St. Webster. Interment Walworth Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Leo Center for Caring at St. Ann’s Community.