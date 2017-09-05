Tabacco, Elizabeth M.

EAST PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the age of 58. Beth was born on July 5, 1959 in Marion, New York the daughter of Robert and Mary Hounshell Hollenbeck. She had been employed at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rochester and Benefit Resources, Inc. of Rochester as a Benefits Coordinator. Beth loved watching and caring for her backyard birds and was especially fond of her dogs. Beth is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband Gary; daughters Michelle Frey, Michele Castro and Jennifer Faniel; sons Michael Frey, Matthew Frey and Cory Tabacco; sister Wanda (Levi) Russell and Brenda (John) Woicehovich; brother Earl (Linda) Roberts; several nieces and nephews and many friends.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11am on Friday, September 8 in East Palmyra Cemetery. Please consider donations in Beth’s memory to Clifton Springs Oncology and Hematology, 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.