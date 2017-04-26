Sullivan, Mattie

NEWARK: Age 84, passed away on April 25, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her husband, Judge Sullivan in 2004. She is predeceased by her parents and several siblings also. She is survived by her children, Linda (Albert) Lugo, Charles (Daisy) Sullivan, Joseph (Mary) Sullivan, Diane Sullivan, Lucy Sullivan and adopted daughter, Debbie Lyke. Also she is survived by grandchildren, Paul (Connie) Lugo, Summer (Eric) Dombrowski, Shane Sullivan, Jodene Sullivan, C.J. Sullivan, Joey Lugo and great grandchildren, Paulie Lugo, Lillie Dombrowski, Joshua Santa and Jose Santa. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Clayton, sisters Corrine Daniels and Sallie Jenkins all of Florida. Memorial service will be held at Newark Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Saturday, May 6, 2017 @ 3 pm. Contributions may be made to the Newark Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses or Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service – palliative care program.