Sullivan, Marie R.

ONTARIO/GOUVERNEUR: Entered into rest on January 22, 2017 at age 82. Predeceased by her brothers: Charles, Mack, and Paul Helvie. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, “Buster;” children: William (Lauren) Sullivan, Ann (Donald) VanDusen and John (Sue) Sullivan; grandchildren: Brittany and Jaymie Sullivan, Becky (Andrew) Sheldon; Robert VanDusen, and Katie (Pete) Sonneville; (4) great grandchildren; brother: Carl Helvie; sisters Beatrice Cheeseman and Laura (Ron) Cronk; many extended family members and friends. Calling hours will be held on January 29th from 1pm to 4pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Marie can be made to the Pines of Peace: 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. Private burial in Bath National Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com