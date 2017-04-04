Strickland, George H.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) April 3, 2017, age 87. Predeceased by his wife: Marilyn Mason Strickland and son: Gary Strickland. George owned and operated Strickland Fruit Farms for most of his life. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1951 – 1953 as a member of the Army Band. Survived by his children: Thomas, Debby (Kris) Buerman, SueAnn, Joe (Vicki); and Karen (Mike) Stitt; grandchildren: Devin, Benjamin, Matthew, Marshal, David, Derek, Leona, Rachel, Gregory and Kelsey; brother: Ruric (Gail) and sister: Patricia (Fred) Petty; many extended family members and friends. The family would like to thank the members of “Team George;” and the medical staff from the Canandaigua VAMC and Lifetime Care. In keeping with George’s wishes, no services will be held. Private burial in Ridge Chapel Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of George can be made to: Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester NY 14692. Online condolences can be expressed at youngfuneralhomeny.com