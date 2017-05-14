Stoep, Jean Deter

LYONS: Age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 12, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born February 5,1940, in Manhattan, NY, a daughter to the late Arthur and Roberta Hughes Deter. Jean was a devoted member of the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church for over 50 years. She attended Delaware Academy in Delhi, NY, obtained her bachelors degree from Hobart and William Smith College, and her masters degree in education from SUNY Oswego. She was a life long learner; enjoying many Bible studies, reading books, and travelling with her friends and family. Jean loved to sing and was the long-time choir director at her church. She shared her love of music with her many friends through involvement in local community theaters, choirs, vocal instruction, and school musicals. For many years she was a participating director of Curtain Call, a summer theater program for area youth. In her career as a teacher in the Marion school district, she enjoyed many good relationships with her students and fellow staff members. In all her activities, her life centered around her passion for her Lord and Savior.

She was ever a loving mother and devoted wife. She is survived by her children, Peter (Paige) Stoep, Paul (Deborah) Stoep and David Stoep all of Lyons; Elizabeth (Sheri) Stoep of Windsor, California; grandchildren, Lucas (Stacia) Stoep, Leisel (Matthew) Everdyke Levi (Jenna) Stoep, Benjamin (Kimberly) Stoep, Joshua (Alisa) Stoep, Johanna (Greg) Schmitter, Emily (Michael) Swierenga; 9 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Andrew in 2006; her daughter, Robin in 2003; and her only sibling, Arthur ”Tex” Deter in 1990.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 10am-12pm on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church in East Palmyra, followed by a funeral service at 12pm. Burial will be in the East Palmyra Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 E. Palmyra Port Gibson Rd, Palmyra, NY 14522. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY 14489