Stockwell, Ronald C. Sr.

MARION: Age 81 passed peacefully on August 15, 2017 at home with his wife by his side. Ron was born in Gowanda, NY. He took pride in his 60 years as a cabinet maker. The last 22 years he ran his own cabinet business. He was a hardworking man known for his honesty and the quality of his workmanship. A devoted family man, survived by his wife Arlene of 37 years, 9 children: Debbie, Ronald Jr. (Patty), Joy (Terry), Laura (Lynn), Pamela (Jim), Richard (Kim), Danny (Jen), Ruby, Grant and Daughter-In-Law Darlene. 22 Grandchildren, 48 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. Sisters, Pat (Dick), Debbi, Jill, Dorla, Bev. Brothers, Steve (Deb) and Tom (Ali). Predeceased by Sisters, Marilyn, Gerry, and Brother Bob. Ron will also be remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends may call, Sunday August 20th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo Street, Marion, NY 14505 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday August 21st at the New Apostolic Church, 750 Marshall Road, Rochester, NY 14624 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to the Wilmont Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or the New Apostolic Church, 750 Marshall Road, Rochester, NY 14624. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com