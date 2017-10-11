Stewart, Doris I. (VanCuren)

LYONS: Died peacefully at Clifton Springs Hospital on October 7, 2017 at the age of 87 after a lengthy battle with dementia. Doris is predeceased by her parents Floyd and Marie (Bump) VanCuren, Her husband George D. Stewart, and her sister Rita M. (VanCuren) Butler. Doris is survived by her brother, Robert VanCuren (Ellie) of Sodus; daughter, Sharon L. Norton (Chuck) of Clifton Springs; son, Michael D. Stewart (Vanessa) of Newark; granddaughter, Jessica M. Meissner (Bror) of Clifton Springs; granddaughter, Rebecca L. Laird of Moravia, great-grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Zachary and Jeremiah and numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the nursing home staff at Clifton Springs Hospital and Nursing Home for their love and care of Doris the past four years. Doris was born on March 18, 1930 in Bolivar, NY. She was a graduate of Andover High School, Andover NY and St. James Mercy Nursing School, Hornell, NY. She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years with her favorite job being the years she spent as an OB Nurse. Doris was devoted to her family, loved country music and dancing, and she never met an animal she didn’t like! Funeral arrangements will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home Activities Department or a wildlife organization of your choice. Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons. Keysorfuneralhomes.com