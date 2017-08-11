Steurrys, Nancy F.

MARION: Entered into rest with her family by her side on August 9, 2017 at the age of 72. She was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Frances Hance. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Dan; sons, Daniel (Trista Hartford) Steurrys, Matthew (Rebecca) Steurrys and David (Carolyn Cardone) Steurrys; grandchildren, Savannah and Barrett Steurrys; sister, Claudia Hance; brothers, Craig (Leslie) Hance and Keith (Lori) Hance; and many nieces

and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday 1-4 PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion. Funeral Service will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at: stevensfhmarion.com