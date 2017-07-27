Steinruck, Morris N.

NEWARK: Age 85, died Sunday (July 23, 2017) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Morris was born on December 20, 1931, in Newark the son of the late William and Reva Fitch Steinruck. At one time, he work for the Village of Newark Department of Public Works. He retired from Crossman Arms in Fairport and in his retirement did maintenance work at Candy Apple in Newark. Morris was a life member of the Arcadia Memorial Post VFW Auxillary. He is survived, a sister-in-law Dorothy Steinruck; his special niece Linda Schumacher; many loving nieces and nephews; his caring friend Terry Lee Safford and a large circle of friends. Morris was predeceased by eleven siblings, Floyd, Betty, Barbara, Arnold, Clifton, Ruth, Hazel, Rosetta, Shirley, Melba and June. Friend may call from 4 to 6 PM on Thursday (July 27th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street. Newark. Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Friday (July 28th) at the East Newark Cemetery, Vienna Street, Newark.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to Life Time Care, 800 West Union Street, Newark, New York 14513.