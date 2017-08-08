Steger, Joan E.

SODUS POINT/ROSE: Age 72, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2017 at home with her husband by her side. Joanie is survived by her loving husband; Jim, step-daughter; Shannon (Seamus) Gillespie of Rochester and grandchildren Raina & Logan, brother; Dave (Louise) Colburn of PA. and a host of other family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 12 at 2 pm at Mission of St. Rose in Sodus Point. Friends and family are all invited to the Steger Haus Restaurant for a gathering immediately following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Joanie’s memory to Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service, PO Box 159, Sodus Point, NY 14555-0159. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.