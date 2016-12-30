Stanton, Helen Paige



WALWORTH: Passed away Dec. 27, 2016 (born 1914) joined husband Lester (deceased 1998) and youngest son David (deceased 2004). Helen’s sharp wit, bright blue eyes and steady charm will be missed by her loving family and hundreds of friends. Highly creative, Helen’s gifts spanned the arts. Her talents included painting, cross-stitch, piano and keyboard, doll-making, woodcarving, dollhouse construction, and the world’s best pie crust. Hundreds of hospitalized children were warmed by the blankets she crocheted and donated up until the last years of her long, productive life. For many years, Helen was executive secretary to Howard Samuels CEO of Kordite (Mobil Chemical). She and Les celebrated their retirement in 1974 and began a happy, active life in Ellenton, Florida. Helen is survived by sons Robert J Stanton (Mary) and Paige L Stanton (Karen); seven grandchildren; John R Stanton (Lyn), Harry C Stanton (Jennifer), Julie Stanton-Schwartz; Tim Stanton (Becky), Jim Stanton (Denise), Penny Pierce (Dan), Jackie Fox (Robert) and Dawn Stanton VanDamme (Sigmund). She was the proud great -randmother of fourteen and great-great grandmother to three.

Special thanks from the family to caregiver Sharon Peets, whose loving support was a mainstay in Helen’s later life. Donations may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. A celebration of Helen’s life will be held Sunday May 7, 2017 2PM at The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St, Marion, NY. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com