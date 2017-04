WALWORTH: Passed away Dec 27, 2016 (Born 1914) joined her loving husband Lester (deceased 1998) and youngest son David (deceased 2004). Survived by sons Robert J Stanton (Mary) and Paige L Stanton (Karen). A celebration of Helen’s life will be held Sunday May 7, 2017 @ 2 pm at The United Church of Marion, N.Y. Condolences may be expressed at Stevensfhmarion.com