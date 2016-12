ONTARIO: Thursday, December 29, 2016, age 70. She leaves her husband of 40 years, Francis “Frank” Spinelli; 3 loving daughters, Melissa Spinelli Gannon (Stephen Gannon), Mary Beth Spinelli, and Kateri Spinelli (Trent Lutz); .

Friends may call 2-5 Sunday at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Monday at Holy Trinity Church, 1460 Ridge Rd., Webster. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery,