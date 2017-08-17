Spencer, Dorothy Viola (Clevenger)

NEWARK: Dorothy Viola Spencer, age 77, died August 17th 2017. Daughter of Ethel and Andrew Clevenger (pre-deceased), loving wife of Harry Ross Spencer and mother, passed away after her battle with Alzheimer’s disease at the Newark Manor Nursing Home. She is survived by her husband, Harry and two children, Randy Ross Spencer and Cheryl Ann (Spencer) Henninger. She is also survived by two grandchildren (Jack Robert Henninger and Elizabeth Ann Henninger), a brother and sister-in-law, and six nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker who enjoyed bowling, embroidery and knitting. A memorial service will be held after cremation and urn burial in Marion, NY.