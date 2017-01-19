Snyder, Jane B.

OVID/NEWARK: Age 92, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2017, while living at the DeMay Living Center in Newark, NY. She was born in Pine Valley, NY on April 7, 1924, the only child of the late Arthur and Edna (Baker) Burris. Jane graduated from Odessa Central School in 1941, she had enjoyed working at Shepard-Niles and the Watkins Glen Village Clerk’s office. She has shared many beloved stories of her work at the South Seneca Central School. She retired from N.R. Boyce, Inc. in Ovid, after working there as the bookkeeper for 21 years. Jane was a favorite seamstress for many who lived in Ovid and the surrounding area. She had also been a member of the Ovid VFW Post 6200 ladies auxiliary. Jane is survived by her children, Margaret (Dale) Conklin of Elmira, David Eggersdorf of Romulus, Mary Lou (Robert) Davie of Willard, Brenda (Henry) Pinette of Ovid and Gerald Snyder of Cooperstown; her grandchildren, Shelley (John) Evans, Wayne Andrews, Bobbi Hebert, Kristin Davie, Shawn Davie, Fawn (Michael) Updike and Joey Pinette; her great grandchildren, Ryan and Jordan Evans, Derek and Camden Andrews, Dominic Delgado, Kiya Woodard, Davin and Rylee Updike; and great great grandchildren, Wayne and Payton Delgado. Jane will miss the friends she made in her lifetime, including Betty Mead of Ovid. Janes family would like to share that the kindness shown by Wendy, Ashley, Dani, Samantha, Gina, Rachelle, Nicole, Rev.Carlos Smith, Jeanette, Debbie, Sierra, Patrick and Julie at DeMay was greatly appreciated. Jane taught all of us that respect and kindness go a long way. The family will be gathering at the Ovid VFW on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from Noon to 3pm to honor Jane, all are invited to attend. Although one to love flowers, Jane requested that in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to: DeMay Living Center, Therapeutic Recreation Fund, c/o Shelley Evans, 100 Sunset Drive, Newark, NY 14513. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-877-828-3411 or visit covertfuneralhome.com