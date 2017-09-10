Snell, Robert L. “Bob”

LYONS: Age 83, of Sohn Alloway Rd., passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017. Bob was born August 26, 1934 in Newark, a son to the late Lewis and Evelyn Lee Snell. He graduated from Lyons High School in 1954, went into the Marine’s, followed by The University School of Radiology at the U of R. Bob was an honorary member of the Lyons VFW, Lyons Rod & Gun Club and Phelps American Legion. He was the past owner and operator of Snell’s Home Decorating Center in Lyons, worked for Newark Wayne Hospital as an X-ray Technician, and retired from Wayne County Buildings & Grounds. Predeceased by daughter, Lori Pangburn, and sister, Jacqueline Nellis. He is survived by wife Claire of 58 years; 2 sons, Daniel of Lyons, and Joseph (Toni Lese) of Canandaigua; granddaughter, Brittany C. Pangburn of Lyons; brother-in-law, Raymond (Carol) Fischette of Palmyra; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 11) from 3 to 6 pm at Weeks-Keyser Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will be private at South Lyons Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org/honor) or to Lyons VFW in his memory keysorfuneralhomes.com