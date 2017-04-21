Smith, Ronald Michael

CLEARWATER, FL: Age 71, formerly a farmer from Ontario, has passed away at his home in Clearwater FL. Mike was predeceased by his wife Beverly (Blauvelt). He is survived by his daughter Sandy, son-in-law David Ho, grandson Eric, son Steve, daughter-in-law Melanie, granddaughter Kailyn. Mike was a Rotarian, sang Barbershop Harmony, and was happiest in the woods around a campfire. The family plans a scattering of ashes this summer. Respects can be left online at A Life Tribute, Largo FL.