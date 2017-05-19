Smith Lucille V.

NORTH ROSE: Passed away on May 17, 2017. She was born to Clarence and Gladys Verbridge December 23, 1930 in Williamson, NY. She attended Williamson Central School and studied Music Education and organ at Syracuse University. She did graduate studies in voice at the Eastman School of Music.

Lucy started teaching music at North Rose Central School in 1952, and after the merger with Wolcott Central she taught in the Leavenworth Middle School, retiring in 1986. Lucy was the choir director at North Rose United Methodist Church for 61 years and started a handbell choir in the mid-seventies. She loved performing handbell solos at the North Rose Church and also at her winter church in Melbourne, Florida. She joins in heaven her parents, a brother Lloyd Verbridge and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Bliek and Carol Countryman. She is survived by her brother Gerald (Beverly) Verbridge, her husband Harold (Bud), five children, Alan (Diane), Steven (Joanne), Lucinda Conboy, Deborah (Sean Conboy), and Gordon (April), also twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lucy also leaves countless former students who learned to love music from this great lady. Friends are invited to call at Farnsworth – Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, on Friday, May 26 from 1-3 pm or 5-7 pm with an Eastern Star Service at 5 pm. A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Saturday, May 27 at 2 pm at the North Rose United Methodist Church, Main St., North Rose. Memorial contributions to the Church will be appreciated by the family. keysorfuneralhomes.com