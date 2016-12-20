Smith Cynthia Ames

NEWARK: Cynthia Ames Smith, 79, died Monday (December 19, 2016) at the House of John. Cynthia was born on November 14, 1937 in Syracuse, the daughter of the late Charles and Virginia Miller Ames. She graduated from Syracuse Central High School and from Alfred State College in 1958 with an Associate’s Degree as a lab technician. She worked for several years as a lab tech at Strong Memorial Hospital and Clifton Springs Hospital. Cynthia changed her career to full-time mom when her daughter was born. She later returned to work as a library aide for sixteen years with the Newark School District, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Park Presbyterian Church. Cynthia was an active member of the Newark Garden Club and did some volunteering at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. She enjoyed playing bridge and mahjong. She is survived by her daughter Loren Irish of Fairport and son and daughter-in-law Zachary and Deborah Buttaccio Smith of Lyons; five grandchildren Mackenzie Irish, Alexis Smith, Michael (Becky) Irish, Justin (Kaleigh) Tylenda, Devin (Heather) Tylenda; five great grandchildren. Cynthia was predeceased by her husband David W. Smith in 2009 and her brother Robert Ames. All services will be private, with burial in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the House of John, 14 Spring Street, Clifton Springs, New York 14432 or the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark, New York 14513. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com