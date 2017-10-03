Smith, Barcy Lee

PALMYRA: Passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the age of 78. Barcy was born on October 12, 1938 to the late Elsie “Fisher” and Glacius Smith in Newark, NY. In addition to his parents, Barcy was predeceased by his sister Barbara Lucianovic. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sieglinde “Sissy” Smith; sons Glenn (Margarita) Smith and Tracy (Audrey) Smith; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; extended family and friends. Barcy served his country through the United States Army. He had been a resident of the Village of Palmyra for over fifty years and was retired from Xerox. Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation, on Thursday, October 5, 2017 from 9-10 AM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 North Main Street, Marion, NY 14505; where a service will follow at 10AM. Interment in Palmyra Cemetery. To light a candle, or leave a condolence, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.