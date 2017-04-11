Smith, Andre Lee

NEWARK: Andre Lee Smith, 40, passed away on Tuesday (April 4, 2017) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital in Newark, New York. Andre was born on December 13, 1976 in Newark, New York. He loved to smile. He was a light of hope to his family. He enjoyed pictures and music. Andre is survived by his mother Denise Smith of Florida; two brothers Prentis Smith and Maurice Streeter both of Rochester; a sister Roshanda Streeter of Rochester; maternal grandmother Fadie Smith of Lyons; seven nieces and nephews; aunts and uncles.

Funeral Services where held on Saturday (April 8th) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Burial followed at East Newark Cemetery.

murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com