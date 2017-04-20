Sipes, Michael D.

NEWARK: Age 56, died on Thursday (April 20, 2017) at his home. Mike was born on January 26, 1961 in Newark, the son of Arthur S. and Jean (Cornell Reeves) Sipes. He was a machinist at Spinco Medal Products. Mike loved listening to music and playing his guitar. He especially enjoyed his time with his family and camping. He is survived by his devoted companion of 21 years, Debbie Jinks; five children Janel Hardin-Hussein of NC, Steven (Megan) Sipes of Buffalo, Robyn (Kenny) Holford of Wolcott, Heather Sipes of Clyde, Vern (Deanna) Jinks of Lyons; eleven grandchildren; brothers and sisters Arthur B.(Carol) Sipes of Batavia, Diane Sipes of CA, Barbara (Edward) Meeks of Newark, Shirley (David) Lancaster of Newark, Elaine Manes of Lyons, Mary (Charles Weekley of AL. numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Michael was predeceased by his brothers Lawrence and Robert Reeves; his sisters Linda Higbee and Judy Smith-Wise. Friends may call Monday (April 24th) from 3 – 5 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 5 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Debbie Jinks, to help with the funeral.

