Simmons, Audrey A.

LYONS: Age 83, of Sohn-Alloway Rd., passed away Thursday, January 19, 2017. Audrey was born June 28, 1933 in Burlington, VT, the daughter to the late Clarence and Emilda Vuley Geddes. Audrey attended St. Mary School in St. Albans and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s Academy in Burlington. She was a graduate of the Class of 1953 Fanny Allen School of Nursing. She wed USAF S/SGT Roger Simmons on October 3, 1953 and spent the next 17 years as a military wife while traveling the world raising a family. They retired in 1970 and moved to Lyons where she continued to keep in touch with her military friends while making many new ones. In 1992 Audrey and Roger became “snow birds” traveling to Florida every winter for the next 18 years, continuing to increase their circle of friends. She was active in social committees and retirement communities while in Florida. In the later years of her life, the internet and her Ipad opened up a whole new world to keep in touch with her friends. Predeceased by son, Bradley J. Simmons in 2010 and grandson, Kurt W. Simmons in 2009. Survived by her husband Roger of 63 years; 3 children, Kathy (John) Brolly of North Carolina, Scott (Maggie) Simmons of Lyons and David (Linda) Simmons of Rochester; 4 grandchildren, Erin (Brian) Hall of Minnesota, Rachael (Todd) Haher of Macedon, Arryn (Brad) Bethards of South Carolina and Ben Simmons of North Carolina; 4 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Molly, Aiden and Rowen; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Simmons of North Carolina. A special thank you to Dr. Laura Pierce, Clifton Springs Hospital Staff, Wayne County Nursing Home Staff, and Lifetime Care for their extra efforts and care given to Audrey. She will be remembered for her sweet and gentle nature and was loved by all who knew her. Family and friends may call Monday (Jan. 23) from 4 to 7 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday (Jan. 24) 10 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Phelps St., Lyons. Burial will be private at South Lyons Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the The Kurt W. Simmons Foundation, 17 Sunset Dr., Lyons, NY 14489. Keysorfuneralhomes.com