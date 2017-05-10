Shippers, Violett

LYONS: Age 91, formerly of Williamson passed away on May 10th, 2017 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She is predeceased by her husband Clarence; sister Lillian Ketchum; brothers Glenn, Walt and Frank Ketchum. She is survived by daughter Betty Goodall of Sterling; son Daniel (Lori) of Sodus; grandsons Clarence Goodall and Michael Shippers; granddaughter Laurie Goodall (Bill Steurrys); great grandchildren Tristan and Austin Steurrys and Hailey Goodall; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. A graveside committal service will be held on Monday, May 15th, 2017 at 10AM at the Sodus Rural Cemetery. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.