Shears, Donald H.

ONTARIO/OCALA, FLORIDA: Passed away on Monday, June 5, 2017 at the age of 72. He entered into eternal rest, peacefully, at home in Ocala, Florida surrounded by his loving family. Donald was born in Rochester, NY, and was a resident of Ontario, NY for 60 years. He has resided in Ocala, Florida for the past 12 years. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edna Shears, and his son, Daniel J. Shears. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy M. Shears; son, Darin H. (Cyd) Shears of East Greenbush, NY; Grandchildren, Brandon D. Shears of Canandaigua, NY, Gabrielle M. Shears and Ryan M. Shears of East Greenbush, NY; many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Donald will be missed by all who knew him. A Memorial Service (NOTE CHANGE OF LOCATION) will be held at North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Rd, Ontario, NY, on Saturday, August 12, 2017, at 11:00 am with a graveside service at Furnaceville Cemetery in Ontario, NY to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory may be directed to Hospice of Marion County, Inc., PO Box 4860, Ocala, FL 34478.