Shaw, Evalyn M.

SODUS: Passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Rochester General Hospital at the age of 75. Evalyn was predeceased by her daughter Colleen Shaw, her parents Russell and Irene Wyman and sister Shelley Spitz. She is survived by her husband Donald Shaw, her daughters Lisa Shaw and Tracy (Matt) Sergeant. Evalyn is also survived by her brothers John (Gwen) Wyman of Washington State and Mark (Debbie) Wyman of Missouri and special cousin Ruthie (Wayne) DePotie. Funeral services to be announced.