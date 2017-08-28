Sepka, William A. “Bill”

ONTARIO: August 25, 2017. Owner-operator of Flower City Restaurant Service, Inc. He loved his family, his country, and his customers.Survived by his sweetheart of 40 years, Laura; son Daniel (Jeanine); daughter Kathryn; grandchildren, Luke, Jack, Curt; siblings Richard (Teressa), and Beverly (Art).The family will host a memorial service at 5:00pm at the Waterfront Lodge in Abraham Lincoln Park, 420 Smith Road, Webster on Thursday August 31, followed by a casual open house. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Bill Sepka Scholarship Fund for trade school students, c/o Canandaigua National Bank 1155 Ridge Rd, Webster NY 14580. Additional information at caringbridge.org/visit/billsepka. falvofuneralhome.com