Sementilli, Louis R.

PALMYRA: Lou died on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at age 90. He was born in Manchester, NY to the late Vincenzo and Domenica Sementilli. Lou was predeceased by his son, Michael Louis Sementilli; sisters, Assunta Del Gatto and Gina Cutri. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Suzanne Sementilli; son, James (Gerry Clark) Sementilli; daughter, Debra (Craig) LeMoyne; grandchildren, Matthew (Natalia) LeMoyne and Megan (Adrien Clark) LeMoyne; great grandchildren, Darien, Maxwell, Alex and Hannah; sister, Josephine Truini; special friend, Gina Durfee; many nieces and nephews. Lou was a lifelong resident of Palmyra and Manchester and held several positions at Garlock, Inc for 38 years before retiring in 1993. An avid fan of the New York Mets & New England Patriots, Lou will be remembered as an exceptionally gifted athlete who enjoyed bowling, basketball and golf. His strong commitment to "la famiglia" served as a role model to others near & far during his 90 years. He recently celebrated 62 years of marriage to his beautiful wife Suzanne and was fortunate enough to always be surrounded by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives who helped to enrich his long life. Lou served his country in WW2 as an Army Medic in Berlin, Germany and later graduated from The University of Buffalo with a degree in Economics and Marketing. He was passionate about numbers & data long before it was a familiar study, which served him well particularly while betting on the ponies. That love of horses and horse racing was shared with everyone in his family and is a part of his beautiful legacy today. Lou connected with other through his love of cooking. His secret sauces and recipes are legendary and will be remembered as one of his greatest joys. He was known to watch cooking shows on TV (his favorite show was cooking with Lidia) and he would march his way into the kitchen to recreate her artistry. He embraced diversity guided by a strong moral compass and admired individuals who could "look out" for the common man. The Sementilli Family would like to acknowledge their sincere gratitude for all of the services provided by the VA, Additionally, the family would like to thank the many volunteers and leaders at Light Hill Comfort Care in Canandiagua, NY along with the many caretakers who provided loving support during the past several years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lou's name to Light Hill Comfort Care Home at http://lighthillhome.org Interment in Palmyra Village Cemetery.


