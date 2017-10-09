Scott, Samuel Clayton

FORMERLY MARION: “Gone out, not lost”…at rest with this Father above. Unexpectedly died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Port Orange, FL on 9/20/17. Sam was born 8/6/83 in Key West, FL, formerly of Marion NY. Sam attended Marion Central, FLCC, and Keiser University in Daytona Beach, FL. Sam held his Master’s degree from the School of Hard Nox. Sam was most recently employed in sales at Fountain Auto, Orlando, FL. He is survived by his loving mother, Diane P. Scott, brothers: Adam Grayson Scott, and Mikel Payton Scott, sister, Bonni Rose Scott Turner, 3 nieces, and 3 nephews, daughter Aliyah Scott (Keisha Nix) Maternal grandmother, Isabel C. Potter, great aunt, Mary Potter (Ken), aunt Evelyn Kinch (Wayne Honn), Uncle Mike Scott (Brenda), special cousins, Jean Shirtz, Norah Morton (Steve) many other family members, and his “chosen” family of numerous friends. He was predeceased by his father, William Ray Scott, maternal grandfather Floyd J. Potter, Paternal grandmother and grandfather Neta Jinson and James Scott. Several other great aunts and uncles and “brothers” from other mothers (friends). Sam loved life and lived it to the fullest. He was blessed to have so many wonderful people cross his path on his journey through life. The immediate family would like to thank all the for the kindness and gerousity you have shown the Scotts, during this most difficult of times. We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, Sam. We will miss you. Philippians 4:7-9