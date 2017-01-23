Scott, Barbara J.

WOLCOTT: Age 90, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home since 2012 passed away Friday, January 20, 2017. Barb was born June 6, 1926, in Wolcott, a daughter to the late Ernest L. and Nora Belle Jeffers Scott. She worked for the former Soda Grill and Roney’s Drug Store in Wolcott and later the Wolcott Pharmacy. She retired from the Wayne County Office of Aging as a site manager in Wolcott. Predeceased by siblings, Glenn Scott, Jerome Scott and Gloria Setliff, and nephew, Gene Scott. She is survived by nephews, Charles (Lorrie) Scott of Wolcott, Jerry (Kathy) Wilday of Red Creek, Steve (Charlotte) Setliff of Texas and Ellery “Butch” (Bobbie) Setliff of Texas; nieces, Linda Scott of Rochester and Gayle Cook of Rochester; several grand-nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday (Jan. 28) 11 am at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose. Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

keysorfuneralhomes.com