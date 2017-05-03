Schweder, Kathleen L. (Harris, Miller)

WILLIAMSON: Passed into the arms of her heavenly family on Sunday, April 30, 2017, after a valiant battle with cancer, at the age of 74. Predeceased by her parents, James and Ruth Seaver Harris; grandson, Adam Miller; first husband, William Miller. Kathleen is lovingly survived by her husband, Doyle “Cork”; son, Bryan Miller, Sr.; daughter, Kristine Miller (Dan) Zarcone; grandchildren, Bryan Miller, Jr., Kelly (Chris) Waid and Haley Civiletti (Louis) Scanio, Janelle and Noelle Zarcone; great-grandchildren, Zoey, Brooke and William Miller; sisters, Mary Ellen Peer, Linda Rice and Jill Dodge; step-children, Jennifer and John Schweder; step-grandchildren, Breanna and Rion Enright and Ian Schweder; many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Kim; kitties, Herman and Sherman. Kathy wore many hats, animal rescuer, pet groomer, seamstress, etc. She was a member of Ontario Legion Post #428, a former member of Street Machines of Rochester and Animal Service League. Friends may call Saturday, May 6th at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster, where her Memorial Service followed at 4:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the Wayne County Humane Society.

