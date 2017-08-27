Schulmerich Mary L.

NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA: Mary L. Schulmerich, 59, died Friday (August 25, 2017) at Rochester General Hospital. Mary was born on September 7, 1957 in Canandaigua, the daugher of William and Elvira Pastore McDermott. She graduated from the Canandaigua Academy in 1957 and was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. For over 25 years, Mary was a dedicated supervisor in group homes for the Finger Lakes DDSO. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Bernard, two children Brian of Phelps and Shannon (Adam Conley) Schulmerich of Palmyra; a grandson Brandon Schulmerich of Palmyra; her mother Elvira “Elly” McDermott of Canandaigua; four sisters, Debbie (Bob) McCauley of Webster, Sister Pat McDermott of Gates, June (Rich) McDermott of Greece and Annie (Vince) Medici of Latham, New York; several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her father William; son Bernie Schulmerich, Jr., and a brother Michael McDermott.

There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Thursday (August 31st) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, New York 14642. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com