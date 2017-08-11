Satterlee, Harold Paul

CALIFORNIA/NEW YORK – Harold Paul Satterlee (Paul) passed away on July 27, 2017 with his family by his side in Miami, FL. Paul was a decorated United States Air Force veteran with 24 years active duty, and 22 years civil service work. He dedicated his life to serving his country. He found true joy in life through golfing, bowling, and especially his cats, Chuck and Little. MSgt. Harold Satterlee was born on June 27, 1950 in Lyons, New York to parents Harold Edwin Satterlee and Mary Johnson. He graduated from Clyde Savannah Central High School in 1969. After graduation he went on to complete an apprentice machinist program in Rochester, New York. He joined the United States Air Force in 1971 and began his lifetime career in the armed services. His tours of duty included bases at Udapow, Thailand, Plattsburgh, New York and finished his distinguished military career at Edwards, AFB in California. After retirement, he continued his service as a Civil Service employee at Edwards AFB. Paul is survived by his wife, Donna Cramer and two stepdaughters, Dusty and Tracy. Also his first wife Dorothy Valente of Cape Coral, FL, their children, Michael Satterlee of Homestead, FL, son Andrew Satterlee and wife Katie of Cape Coral, FL, and daughter Amy DeLaUz and husband Craig, of Cutler Bay, FL., sister Mary Jean Munger and spouse Jim of Mexico, New York., 7 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many friends and associates from New York to California. Calling hours will be held at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, New York on August 18, 2017, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, with a military honors burial at Huron Evergreen Cemetery, Dutch Street, Wolcott, New York. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.