Sapp, Richard A. Sr.

NEWARK: Age 85, died Monday (October 9, 2017) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Dick was born in Newark on April 15, 1932, the son of the late Newton and Rose Petrus Sapp. He was a graduate of Newark, Class of 1949. Dick entered the Air Force on January 4, 1951, serving four years, during the Korean Conflict. After the service, he started on the loading dock of Nabisco in Lyons, working his way up to the Superintendent of Distribution of the Eastern United States of their pet food division, retiring in 1989. He was a communicant of St. Michael Church, a member of the August Mauer Post American Legion and the Newark Elks Club. He is survived by his children Richard (Kathryn) Sapp, Jr. of Baldwinsville, Margaret “Midge” (Phil Jiminez) Burm of Oswego; Belinda “Bunny” (Richard) Bogan of Newark, Steven Sapp of Newark, Barbara (Charles) Huff of Lyons; daughter-in-law Kathy Sapp of Newark; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three siblings, Fred of Macedon, Robert and Lorraine Sapp both of Newark; many nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his wife Ellen in 2012; his siblings Carmella Fisher, Isabella Sapp, Rose Sapp, Jane Vitaro, Mary Clark, Daniel, Samuel, Louis, Tom, Frank and Henry Sapp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday (Oct 12th) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in his name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com