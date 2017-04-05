OAKFIELD: Santo A. DeVito, Jr., “San”, 85, of Oakfield, died Saturday (Apr 1, 2017) at home, following a 2 year struggle with the rare blood disease, mastocytosis. He was born Feb 14, 1932, in Lyons, N.Y., a son of the late Santo A. DeVito, Sr. and Helen M. DeSain DeVito. Upon graduation from Lyons, N.Y. High School he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force honorably serving his country from Sept., 1951 to Sept., 1955, including 13 months in Seoul, Korea for which he received the National Defense Service Medal, U.N. Service Medal, and the Korean Service Medal. He received basic training at Sampson AFB, NY and additional training for Air Police at USAF Tech School, Camp Gordon, GA. Upon returning from Korea, he was assigned to 62nd Air Police Squadron (TAC), Larson AFB, Washington. His rank at separation was Airman 1st Class. Employed for 32 years by the N.Y. State Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, he worked at the former Newark State School and Syracuse Developmental Center. He served as a residential coordinator before his retirement. While in Syracuse, he held a number of CSEA Local 424 offices, including President. Upon retirement, he moved to Oakfield and married Linda Hatheway (Kingsley) DeVito on Oct. 11, 1987. As a lifetime VFW member, San was dedicated to his fellow veterans. He served as Commander of the Oakfield VFW Ira Spring Post 273 for 21 years and was a member of both the Genesee County Honor Guard and American Legion Post 626. San was also parishioner and greeter at St. Padre Pio in Oakfield. San loved all sports, having played football, basketball, softball, and bowling. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. San closely followed the Yankees and Buffalo Bills, but his heart bled orange for SU football and basketball, especially Coach Jim Boeheim, a fellow Lyons, NY native. He enjoyed sharing stories and loved to laugh. He is survived by his wife, Linda; sister, Angela (Carl) Backus, Newark, NY; son, Christopher DeVito (Kimberly Tomaselli), Atlanta, GA; step-sons D.Mark (Maria) Kingsley, NYC, Brian Kingsley, Cambridge, MA, Michael (Christa) Kingsley, Chicago, IL. Step-grandchildren Samantha Kingsley (Ryan Borden), Warwick, RI, Alex Kingsley (Sarah Apple), Charlotte, NC, Clare and Cate Kingsley, Chicago, IL. Sister-in-law, Janice Saunders, Deptford, NJ; Nephew, Matthew (Jane) Ury, Newark, NY.

Calling hours are from 4 to 8 pm Thursday, April 6th at Burdett & Sanford Funeral Home, 11 Maple Ave Oakfield. A Mass of Christian Burial concelebrated by Rev. Thaddeus N. Bocianowski and Rev. John P. Mack, will be held 10 am Friday at St. Padre Pio Parish, 56 Maple Ave, Oakfield, followed by burial in St. Cecilia Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials in San’s name may be made to the Padre Pio Fund, St. Padre Pio Parish or VFW Post 273, c/o Clayton Fry, 994 Lewiston Rd., Basom, NY 14013. Please leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle at www.burdettandsanford.com.