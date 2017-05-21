Sandway, Charles Jr. B.

SODUS BAY/NORTH ROSE: Passed away peacefully on May 20, 2017 at the age of 83. He is predeceased by his parents Charles B., Sr. and Mary (McNamara) Sandway; loving wife of over 54 years, Martha, and son David. He is survived by his children Tarma (David) Cole, and Kayla (Sigmund) Klos, and daughter -in-law Laurie Sandway; grandchildren Brian, Steven, Michael, Alexander, Jacob and Eliza; and numerous relatives and friends. Charlie was a loving, faithful and giving person. He served the community in many ways. He was an avid fisherman and golfer, quick witted and generous of spirit. Charlie was a graduate of Brighton High School and received his BS in Business Administration from the University of Rochester. A Korean War veteran, he spent two years in the Army serving mainly in France. He was an employee of Rochester Gas and Electric for over 37 years, serving the last 23 of these years as the Lake Shore District Manager. Always active in the community, he was a past director of the American Heart Association (Monroe County), Sodus Rotary Club and the Ontario Midland Railroad, and served on the Loaned Executive Committee for the United Way. He was a past chairman of the Village of Sodus Planning Board, Boy Scouts of America (Pittsford), past member of the Wayne County Business Council and Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. He also served as a past warden of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus. Charlie provided strong support for Myer’s Community Hospital where he served for over 20 years as a director and where, in 1993, he, along with his wife, Martha, received the prestigious Myer’s Spirit and Community Award.

Sodus Bay was a special place to Charlie. His grandfather had one of the first cottages on LeRoy Island and Charlie spent many summers there. After retirement, Charlie and Martha loved to spend time at their home in Florida but always returned for summers and eventually full-time to their home on Sodus Bay.

Friends will be received at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm. Charlie’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10 am at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sodus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s memory to Hospice of Wayne and Seneca Counties. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com.