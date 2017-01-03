Rouland, Anna M.

SAVANNAH: Age 79 of Reed Road, died Sunday, January 1, 2017. Anna was born in Endicott, NY, May 30, 1937, daughter of Paul & Helen Sigman Camp, Survived by husband Fred Rouland, 3 daughters, Mary (Chris) Green of Cayuga, Paula Pickard of Wolcott, Roxanne Sedore of Cayuga, 5 grandchildren, 2 brothers, Charles & Arthur Camp, 4 sisters, Joyce Shaw, Patricia Camp, Dolores Attenboro, Deborah DiSanto, half brothers James & Frederick DiSanto. Predeceased by first husband Lawrence Sedore in 1985, brothers Warren, Floyd, Bud.

Friends may call Wednesday, January 4, from 4-7 at Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street. Memorial Service, Thursday, January 5, at 11 am at New Life Christian Center, 1912 Rt. 89N, Savannah. Burial Butler-Savannah Cemetery at Convenience of family. Memorials to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn 10321