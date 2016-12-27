Rothfuss, Lawrence, A. “Lornie”

PALMYRA: Passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2016 at the age of 82. Lornie was born on April 7, 1934 to the late Lawrence and Genevieve Rothfuss and was predeceased by his daughter Christine Fudge. He is survived by his wife Lucille; daughter, Rita Langdon; son, Kenny Rothfuss; stepchildren, Christine Overslaw and Scott Remillard; brother, Gary Rothfuss; sisters, Jean (Charlie) Sullivan and Mable “Mibb” (Peter) Browne. All services for Lornie will be private with interment in Oakwood Cemetery, Penfield, NY.